Summer With the Library

My L.A.
June 5 – August 5
All Ages
Explore Los Angeles and share why this city is special to you. We all have a story to tell that makes each of us say, this is "My L.A."
Children, Teens, and Adults:
Earn badges for reading and completing fun, learning-based activities. Register for the Summer Reading Challenge online or in person and collect your participation prizes.
- Read for one hour = 1 badge
- Complete an activity = 1 badge
- Earn 15 badges and be entered into branch and grand prize drawings!
Track your progress online at lapl.org/summer or on the Beanstack Tracker mobile app, or download and print a gameboard.
Summer Badge Book
Kids ages 5-11 can also pick up an awesome Summer Badge Book filled with stickers and lots of fun activities at any of our libraries (while supplies last).
Read
- Browse our booklists for recommended reads.
- Discover local authors with the library’s Indie Author Project.
- Read works by L.A. poets.
Connect
- Browse through our events calendar to find programs for all ages.
- Connect with authors and illustrators at Your Author Series.
- Join us for fascinating and eclectic LA Made programs.
- Check out the activities page for fun family projects and ideas.
- Participate in the Teen Film Festival.
Discover
- Take advantage of our digital collections and resources.
- Learn a new language, watch a crafty video tutorial, or enroll in an online course.
- Reserve a free pass to museums and attractions with Explore L.A.
- Get out and discover the wilderness with the California State Library Parks Pass.
- Sign up for LA Reads and the Dodgers Reading Champions literacy challenge.