The library will be closed Monday, June 19, 2023 in observance of Juneteenth.

Summer With the Library

summer reading artwork by Brenda Chi
My L.A.

June 5 – August 5

All Ages

Explore Los Angeles and share why this city is special to you. We all have a story to tell that makes each of us say, this is "My L.A."

Children, Teens, and Adults:

Earn badges for reading and completing fun, learning-based activities. Register for the Summer Reading Challenge online or in person and collect your participation prizes.

  • Read for one hour = 1 badge
  • Complete an activity = 1 badge
  • Earn 15 badges and be entered into branch and grand prize drawings!

Track your progress online at lapl.org/summer or on the Beanstack Tracker mobile app, or download and print a gameboard.

Summer Badge Book

Kids ages 5-11 can also pick up an awesome Summer Badge Book filled with stickers and lots of fun activities at any of our libraries (while supplies last).

Read

Connect

Discover

  • Reserve a free pass to museums and attractions with Explore L.A.
  • Sign up for LA Reads and the Dodgers Reading Champions literacy challenge.

Sign up to receive email notifications about our Reading Challenges / Inscríbete para recibir notificaciones sobre nuestros retos de lectura

My L.A.: Featured Children's Titles

  • City of Angels: In and Around Los Angeles

    Jaskol, Julie

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Dream Something Big: The Story of the Watts Towers

    Aston, Dianna Hutts

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • A Scarf for Keiko

    Malaspina, Ann

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Action!: How Movies Began

    McCarthy, Meghan

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Biddy Mason Speaks Up

    Arisa White, Laura Atkins

    Biddy Mason was an enslaved person who fought for her freedom and then went on to become a business and civic leader in 19th century Los

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Chef Roy Choi and the Street Food Remix

    Martin, Jacqueline Briggs

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Cougar Crossing: How Hollywood&#039;s Celebrity Cougar Helped Build a Bridge for City Wildlife

    Pincus, Meeg

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Curve &amp; Flow: The Elegant Vision of L.A. Architect Paul R. Williams

    Loney, Andrea J.

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Food Trucks!

    Todd, Mark

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Indian no More

    McManis, Charlene Willing

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Juanita

    Politi, Leo

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Land of the Cranes

    Salazar, Aida

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Los Angeles, Baby!

    Flores, Feather

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • My Papi Has a Motorcycle

    Quintero, Isabel

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Naomi Teitelbaum Ends the World

    Shanker, Samara

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Niki Nakayama: A Chef&#039;s Tale in 13 Bites

    Michalak, Jamie

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Paletero Man

    Diaz, Lucky

    It’s the hottest day of the hottest month in Los Angeles and one boy is on a mission to get a tasty paleta (ice pop) from his fa

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist

    Leung, Julie

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Pedro: The Angel of Olvera Street

    Politi, Leo

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Stand Up, Yumi Chung!

    Jessica Kim

    11-year-old Yumi Chung keeps busy at school and helping out at her parents’ restaurant in L.A.’s Koreatown, but what she really wants is

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • The Echo Park Castaways

    Hennessey, M. G.

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • When Winter Robeson Came

    Woods, Brenda

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Where is Hollywood?

    Anastasio, Dina

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Where is Robin? Los Angeles

    Barone, Robin

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Who Was Kobe Bryant?

    Labrecque, Ellen

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • ¡Vamos! Let&#039;s Go Eat!

    Raúl the Third

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog  | hoopla

My L.A.: Featured Young Adult Titles

My L.A.: Featured Titles for Adults

  • The Barbarian Nurseries

    Tobar, Hector

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • This is Where We Live

    Brown, Janelle

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Zeroville

    Erickson, Steve.

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • 111 Places in Los Angeles That You Must Not Miss

    Moglen, Laurel

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • A Place at the Nayarit: How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community

    Molina, Natalia

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog | Review

  • A Student of History

    Revoyr, Nina

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Arroyo: A Novel

    Jacobs, Chip

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Clark and Division

    Hirahara, Naomi, 1962-

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Frantic Transmissions to and From Los Angeles: An Accidental Memoir

    Braverman, Kate

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Holy Land: A Suburban Memoir

    Waldie, D. J.

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • L.A. Weather

    Escandón, María Amparo

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • LA by Mouth: The Essential Guide to Eating in Los Angeles

    Postalakis, Mike

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Los Angeles Street Food: A History From Tamaleros to Taco Trucks

    Elliott, Farley

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Made in L.A.: Chasing the Elusive Dream

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Murder on Bamboo Lane

    Murder on Bamboo Lane

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Play It as It Lays

    Play It as It Lays

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Read Me, Los Angeles

    Read Me, Los Angeles

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog | Review

  • Río L.A. : tales from the Los Angeles River

    Río L.A. : tales from the Los Angeles River

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Siren Queen

    Siren Queen

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog | Review

  • Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between

    Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • That Blue Trickster Time

    That Blue Trickster Time

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • The Grand Central Market Cookbook: Cuisine and Culture From Downtown Los Angeles

    The Grand Central Market Cookbook: Cuisine and Culture From Downtown Los Angeles

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • The mirage factory : illusion, imagination, and the invention of Los Angeles

    The mirage factory : illusion, imagination, and the invention of Los Angeles

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

    Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

  • Wild LA: Explore the Amazing Nature in and Around Los Angeles

    Wild LA: Explore the Amazing Nature in and Around Los Angeles

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog | Review

  • Your House Will Pay

    Your House Will Pay

    View:  | OverDrive  | Catalog

This program is generously supported by the Library Foundation of Los Angeles and its donors: Lenore S. and Bernard A. Greenberg Fund, Estate of Victoria Erteszek Foote, The Council of the Library Foundation, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Maxwell H. and Muriel S. Gluck Endowment, California State Library, Marjorie Luttenbacher, The Walter J. & Holly O. Thomson Foundation, Flora Thornton Endowment, The Albert Parvin Foundation, The Morrison and Foerster Foundation, Nora Roberts Foundation.

